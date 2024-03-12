Ukrainian DRG tried to break into the Kursk and Belgorod regions

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) tried to break into the Kursk and Belgorod regions on the morning of Tuesday, March 12. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) entered the territory of Russian regions in several pickup trucks.

According to Russian military officers, Ukrainian tanks were spotted approaching the border. They provided fire support during the assault attempt.

Residents of the Kursk region reported shooting battles in the area of ​​the village of Tetkino. A video with the sounds of machine gun fire, filmed, according to preliminary information, near this populated area is being circulated on social networks. The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed.

At least two people were injured during the fighting in the Tetkino area

Later information appeared that during the fighting in the Tetkino area, two people were wounded. One of the victims is a local resident, the identity of the second has not yet been established. Fighting continues there, artillery is working.

In addition, a resident of the Belgorod region was injured. He was injured when the drone crashed. According to unconfirmed reports, battles with saboteurs also began in the Belgorod region.

Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Globallookpress.com

An interlocutor of Baza, familiar with the situation, said that the UAV fell next to a taxi car in Grayvoron. As a result, a passenger in the car was injured. He was promptly hospitalized. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by the regional authorities.

Preparations for the attack were revealed a few days ago

As Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots reported, the preparation of an attack by the Ukrainian DRG on the Belgorod region was discovered a few days ago. According to him, over the past two days, Russian troops have carried out targeted strikes on the accumulation of equipment and manpower in the border areas.

Related materials:

According to Kots, video footage of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters breaking into Russian territory could have been filmed in advance for information sabotage. He noted that the attacks by saboteurs occurred against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia.

The day before, Ukrainian saboteurs had already tried to break into the Belgorod region

On Monday, March 11, the Ukrainian DRG attempted to break through the border in the area of ​​Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region.

The group consisted of about 15 people. They were armed with M4 assault rifles, grenades and explosives. Russian border guards attacked them with counter fire, pushing the saboteurs back into Ukrainian territory.

During the shootout, several of the attackers were killed.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Similar cases were reported on March 7. Then the enemy attacked Russian sappers working in the area of ​​the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region. The attackers were repulsed on Ukrainian territory by border troops. The saboteurs lost two people.

The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the village of Kozinka that day, one person was injured: the man received a shrapnel wound to his arm, he was given the necessary assistance, and refused hospitalization. In addition, an outbuilding on the territory of one of the private households was damaged. In the village of Naumovka, Belgorod region, on the same day, a local resident was injured in the abdominal cavity as a result of the fall and detonation of a drone.