The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has decided to turn the Reserve+ application into an online military registration and enlistment office

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry wants to turn the Reserve+ account update app into an online military registration and enlistment office, according to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko. writes Ukrainian agency UNN.

According to her, students liable for military service will be able to use the service to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

“We are thinking of launching online recruitment if a person wants to mobilize voluntarily, as well as a deferment for large families and students. In general, our idea is to make “Reserve+” an online TCC (territorial recruitment center, as military registration and enlistment offices are called in Ukraine) — note from “Lenta.ru”)”, she explained. With the help of the service, it will be possible to receive services that are available in the TCC.

As Chernogorenko specified, the service may partially start working in the fall.

Earlier in July, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported an increase in the pace of mobilization after the adoption of the relevant law. However, the department did not name specific figures, noting that this was “sensitive information.”