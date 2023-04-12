The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, received her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, at the Ministry of Defense in Madrid on Wednesday. alvaro garcia

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, revealed this Wednesday in Madrid that Spain has delivered Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Kiev that are serving to keep the Russian fleet away from the coasts of his country in the Black Sea. Reznikov thanked his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles, for her participation in the coalition that supplies Ukraine with a weapons system that “is guaranteeing that African countries receive Ukrainian grain and survive famine.”

Until now, Spain had not reported the delivery of these anti-ship missiles to kyiv. In his last appearance in Congress, Robles spoke generically of the supply of “five naval systems” that would correspond, according to the sources consulted, to five Harpoon AGM-84 missiles at a cost of one million dollars per unit. The minister has excused herself, alleging that Spain acts with discretion and does not detail the material it delivers to kyiv, unless the Ukrainians themselves decide to make it public.

Although he has not expressly attributed it to a Harpoon missile, Reznikov has boasted of the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva (“Moscow”), on April 14 of last year, recalling that it is the first time since the Russo-Japanese war at the beginning of the 20th century. that the flagship of the Russian Navy is sinking and ironically offering himself as a guide for divers who want to visit the wreck, between 40 and 70 meters deep. According to the Ukrainian minister, the agreement with the United Nations and Turkey to get Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea would not have been possible if the Russian fleet had not been forced to move 200 kilometers away from the coast, a distance that coincides with the effective range of the Harpoons.

Reznikov has made no secret that obtaining the support of the Spanish Navy, which he has described as “one of the best in the world”, was one of the objectives of his trip. The minister, who has traveled from Poland on a Spanish Air Force plane, has been accompanied by the head of his country’s Navy, Oleksii Neizhpapa, which has led Defense to incorporate the acting chief into its delegation of the Navy, Admiral Carlos Martínez-Merelo, after the death of its owner on March 31.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, decorates a Ukrainian woman at the Gómez Ulla military hospital in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

Immediately behind the anti-aircraft defense systems and the 105 and 155 mm howitzers, with their corresponding ammunition, the Ukrainian minister has mentioned amphibious vehicles and landing ships as a priority. In addition to guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, through demining operations, he has indicated that for his country it is “primary” to recover the Ukrainian coasts in the Azov Sea, currently occupied by Russia, for which he needs boats and drones, as well as staff training and technical support.

Reznikov has not expressly raised the request for fighter jets. However, when asked about it, he has indicated that this demand is included in that of anti-aircraft defense systems. When listing the fighters that his country wants to obtain, he has mentioned two models that Spain does not have: the American F-16 and the Swedish Saab Gripen, and only generically has he alluded to “fourth and a half generation” aircraft, which includes Spanish Eurofighters. Defense, in any case, rules out supplying them.

The ones that will be in Ukraine before the end of April, according to Robles, are the six Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks that have been rehabilitated at the Santa Bárbara Armored Plant (SBB) in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville). The tanks will be transported to Poland by sea, together with 20 TOA (Armoured Caterpillar Transport) that will be added to the 20 already delivered. “We hope that by the end of the month the Leopards will start roaring in the Ukraine with a Spanish accent,” Reznikov said.

The minister recounted, in a complicit tone, that the Spanish offer for his country’s tankers to be instructed in handling the Leopard with the six tanks that the Spanish Army has deployed in Latvia —at a time when Germany “was rambling ”, according to his words, and he was reluctant to authorize the delivery of the tanks – encouraged him to fight a battle in which Berlin ended up giving in. Robles has promised his guest that Spain will provide “total and absolute support to Ukraine, to the best of its ability, for as long as necessary.”

The Ukrainian minister has played down the leak of Pentagon documents that include Ukraine’s operational plans and its stocks of military material, assuring that these papers “mix truth and lies”, contain many false data and “those that are real are out of date.” ”. He has assured that it is a “special psychological operation” by Moscow – alluding to the term “special operation” with which Russia refers to the invasion of Ukraine – whose objective is to “lower confidence between the allies and the United States”, since they make it clear that Washington has spied on them.

After being convinced that “the Americans will do everything possible to limit the scope [de la fuga de información], establish the origin of the leak and prevent it from happening again in the future,” he reiterated his “full confidence” in the United States. Robles has also stressed that “the unity between the allies is total and absolute and Russia is not going to manage to break it in any case”. Both have denied, contrary to what the leaked documents claim, that there are NATO soldiers in Ukraine, beyond the embassy attachés.

After lunch, the two ministers went to the Gómez Ulla Military Hospital in Madrid, where Reznikov has awarded 39 decorations to Ukrainian soldiers evacuated to Spain to treat their wounds and to Spanish medical personnel, such as the director of said military hospital, the his counterpart from Zaragoza and a medical lieutenant colonel. “I am sure that in the hands of Spanish doctors the Ukrainian spirit and morality will win,” said the Kiev defense officer. One of 57 Ukrainian military uniforms, of which 30 have already returned to their country, have been treated in Spanish military hospitals. Before returning to Poland, the minister planned to meet with representatives of Spanish arms companies to which he offers to create mixed companies to produce in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers, wounded in the war, follow the ceremony of delivery of decorations by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, at the Gómez Ulla hospital in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva