Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Split

September 22, 2023: Missiles hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

The focus on the stalled land war obscures the major successes in Crimea and the Black Sea.

Longer term War plan : Ukraine wants to expel Russia from Crimea

: Ukraine wants to expel Russia from Crimea Black Sea Fleet in sight: Russia’s freedom of movement in the Black Sea is severely restricted

in sight: Russia’s freedom of movement in the Black Sea is severely restricted Counteroffensive the Ukraine : Kyiv has achieved amazing successes so far

the : Kyiv has achieved amazing successes so far This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on October 20, 2023 Foreign policy.

Kyiv – Reporting on the War in Ukraine There has been a lot of focus in the Western media recently on Kiev’s land offensive, particularly its attempts to advance to the Black Sea coast. Rightly or wrongly, the main criticism has been Kiev’s lack of significant progress this year, which is not comparable to the groundbreaking offensives in Kharkiv and Kherson last year.

While some of this criticism may be justified, the West’s almost exclusive focus on territorial breakthroughs has distracted from the fact that Ukraine is fighting a medium- to long-term war on multiple fronts against a much larger and heavily entrenched enemy. Furthermore, the lack of a major Ukrainian land push obscures the very real successes that Ukraine has achieved in other theaters of the conflict – most notably in Russian-occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

Ukraine wants to expel Russia from Crimea

A crucial part of Kiev’s long-term war plan is to expel Russia from the Crimean peninsula and the remaining Russian-occupied parts of the Ukrainian coast. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Black Sea Fleet, headquartered in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, has been an important part of Moscow’s war effort. Russian warships operating out of Sevastopol have enforced a blockade of the Ukrainian coast and fired cruise missiles to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

But in recent months, Ukraine has scored a series of stunning victories in and around Crimea, including missile strikes on the Kerch Strait bridge and several daring attacks on the Black Sea Fleet itself – with significant implications for the Russians’ ability to respond the peninsula and the western Black Sea.

In September, the Ukrainians carried out a series of missile attacks on Russian naval facilities in Sevastopol, including a landing ship, a submarine and the Black Sea Fleet headquarters itself – several senior commanders were reportedly inside. Some of these attacks were carried out with Storm Shadow cruise missiles recently delivered by Britain and France. The Ukrainians have also stepped up attacks against Russian logistics, repair and infrastructure centers on the peninsula in an attempt to disrupt Russia’s ability to support its fleet. Earlier this month, Kiev claimed responsibility for two more attacks on the Russian fleet, using a new type of maritime drone to attack the Russian cruise missile carrier Buyan and carrying out a sabotage attack on the Russian patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin. These attacks came after the Ukrainians systematically attacked Russian missile defense structures in Crimea in previous weeks.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

These achievements are an important breakthrough for Ukraine. The attacks on Crimea have now made it almost impossible for the Russian Black Sea Fleet to continue to operate freely in the western Black Sea. The Russian Navy then moved its warships further east, to the naval base in Novorossiysk, a port city on the Russian mainland. This is pushing the Russian fleet further into the eastern recesses of the Black Sea – a step toward Kiev’s long-term goal of driving the Russians from the occupied peninsula by rendering it useless for operations. This combination of attrition and displacement has left the Russian fleet less able to patrol the waters near Ukrainian ports, reducing some of the pressure on international shipping lanes in the Black Sea. This could allow Kyiv to achieve another goal of these operations: opening Odesa’s three deep-water ports to international merchant shipping for grain and other goods.

The Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports was eased in the summer of 2022 through an agreement negotiated by Turkey and the United Nations that allowed certain quantities of Ukrainian goods – especially grain – to be exported through civilian shipping corridors. Moscow was offered limited sanctions relief in return. The Kremlin withdrew from the agreement in July 2023, reimposed a blockade on all commercial shipping to Odesa and began a series of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain export facilities. The blockade caused insurance prices for shipping to and from Ukraine to skyrocket and Russian grain exports began to dominate markets. In August, Kiev responded by establishing an alternative humanitarian maritime corridor that closely follows the Ukrainian coast and would be protected by the naval forces of NATO members Bulgaria and Romania. The assumption that Russian threats to obstruct shipping were just a bluff and that they would not fire on international-flagged ships was correct. Meanwhile, 32 intrepid international ships have left Ukrainian ports for Africa and elsewhere, their holds full of grain.

Russia’s freedom of movement in the Black Sea is severely restricted

Ukraine has also conducted successful commando attacks by small, elite Marine infantry forces to achieve its objectives. In Crimea, Ukraine managed to destroy or disable Russian anti-aircraft missiles in preparation for the bombardment of the peninsula. These actions, among other things, enabled Ukraine to recapture strategically located oil and gas drilling rigs that had been captured by the Russians at the beginning of the war and which they had used for maritime radar surveillance. Since Kiev only has a limited arsenal of long-range precision missiles provided by the West, the Ukrainians had to be very resourceful in their use, including eliminating as much of the Russian air defenses as possible before launching them.

At the same time, the Ukrainians have managed to develop a new generation of sophisticated, locally manufactured naval drones capable of bypassing the defenses of the Russian fleet. Russian missile defense systems and traditional anti-ship systems have proven unable to provide protection against this new generation of maritime drones, including Ukraine’s “Sea Baby” series of partially submerged attack drones. These relatively inexpensive and quickly built drones, which cost a fraction of the cost of a modern Russian battleship, landing craft or submarine, have proven to be a radical innovation.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

By the end of the summer, the Ukrainians had demonstrated not only that they were capable of sinking or maiming serious Russian naval forces, but also that they were making the Black Sea Fleet’s continued use of Sevastopol untenable. The British Ministry of Defense noted that Russia “has moved many of its prestige assets – including cruise missile-capable ships and submarines – from Sevastopol to operational bases and bases further east, such as Novorossiysk.” In addition, the leader of the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia, which lies even further east than Novorossiysk, publicly stated on October 5 that his Moscow-backed region would soon host a “permanent base” for the Russian navy. Such a base would be located almost at the eastern end of the Black Sea, suggesting that the Russians have concluded that stationing naval forces near Ukraine and its now heavily mined coast is untenable.

These successes have led to Russia’s freedom of movement in the Black Sea being severely restricted. British Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey said: “The functional defeat of the Black Sea Fleet, and I would argue that it was, as it was forced to disperse to ports from which it could not exert influence on Ukraine, is an enormous achievement.”

Kyiv has achieved amazing successes so far

Given that the full liberation of Crimea is a key goal for Kiev, these significant Ukrainian achievements must be placed in the same context as other developments in this multi-front conflict – something that much of the Western press and commentary has failed to do. By effectively ousting the Russian Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol and unilaterally opening a corridor for grain shipments, Kiev has achieved astonishing successes with only limited naval capabilities. Although Ukraine is still a long way from hoisting its flag over the Crimean capital Simferopol, such progress would have been unthinkable last year.

The success of Ukrainian naval operations against the Russian fleet is all the more remarkable given that Ukraine effectively no longer has a navy. Since 2014, the Russians have sunk, captured or disabled every major Ukrainian warship, with the exception of the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, which the Ukrainians themselves sank in early 2022 to prevent it from falling into Russian hands. Ukrainians now routinely joke that Russia’s mighty Black Sea Fleet was sunk by a nation without a navy, but Russian naval officers are unlikely to laugh about it.

The Ukrainian military has demonstrated its ability to quickly and devastatingly add new equipment to its arsenal – whether it be self-developed naval drones or missiles supplied by England and France. If Western governments want to see more success on the battlefield, a good start would be to provide Ukraine with more and longer-range missiles to continue denying Russia freedom of movement in Crimea. Be that as it may, Western observers should stop focusing only on the land war and place these remarkable Ukrainian successes in the context they deserve. Otherwise, it will be harder than necessary to make the case for giving Kiev the tools it needs to liberate its territories.

To the authors Oz Katerji is a British-Lebanese freelance journalist focusing on conflict, human rights and the Middle East. Vladislav Davidzon is Tablet’s European culture correspondent, a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and author of From Odessa With Love.

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on October 20, 2023 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.