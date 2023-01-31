In Ukraine, they called the situation in the Artemovsk region (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) difficult for the Armed Forces of the country (AFU). The deputy commander of the Svoboda battalion as part of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of the country, Vladimir Nazarenko, said on January 31 that the battles taking place there had become “a living hell.”

According to him, this situation has been going on in this direction for half a year. He noted that while the Russian forces are advancing, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses.

“It’s been a living hell near Bakhmut for five or six months now. The enemy is constantly attacking. Every day and every hour is a heavy permanent battle. When I constantly hear about the threat of a large-scale offensive, I have a question: what is happening now near Bakhmut, is this not a large-scale offensive? Nazarenko said on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

On the eve of the adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, admitted that the encirclement of Artemovsk could occur in a few days.

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemovsk direction difficult. According to him, a high intensity of attacks by the RF Armed Forces remains in this direction.

On January 27, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already suffering losses on the outskirts of Artemovsk. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, stressed that almost all advance routes for the enemy had already been blocked.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.