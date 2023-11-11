WP: ex-Colonel of the Ukrainian Special Forces Chervinsky coordinated attacks on Nord Stream

Former Colonel of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of Ukraine Roman Chervinsky coordinated attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, The Washington Post reported this, citing sources familiar with the planning of sabotage.

A senior Ukrainian military officer with deep ties to the country’s intelligence services played a central role in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion. The Washington Post

According to the publication’s interlocutors, the former colonel, as part of a secret operation, managed the logistics and support of a team of six people who committed sabotage.

The newspaper’s sources claim that Chervinsky did not act alone, he obeyed the orders of high-ranking officials, who, in turn, were under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny.

The ex-colonel himself denied his involvement in sabotage at Nord Stream; he stated that such accusations were unfounded. Ukrainian authorities did not answer journalists’ questions about his possible participation in the bombing.

Explosions on Russian gas export pipelines – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 – occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out targeted sabotage. In addition, the operator Nord Stream AG reported that emergencies on gas pipelines are unprecedented and repair time cannot be estimated. Russia initiated a case of an act of terrorism.

On November 10, it became known that Russia was forced to curtail work on a draft statement by the Chairman of the UN Security Council (SC) on the investigation into the explosion of gas pipelines. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zelensky did not know about Chervinsky’s participation in planning the attack on Nord Stream

The publication notes that Chervinsky’s participation in sabotage on the Nord Streams contradicts the position of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who denied Kyiv’s involvement in pipeline explosions.

According to the newspaper, the operation was designed to keep Zelensky on the sidelines. As evidence, an excerpt is provided from an intelligence report obtained by the CIA, which was allegedly published by US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira (in June, the military man was accused of transmitting classified information on Ukraine).

Everyone who participated in planning and implementation reported directly to Zaluzhny, so Zelensky did not know about it The Washington Post

The publication notes that officials in many countries privately expressed confidence that Zelensky personally did not approve of the sabotage of Nord Stream.

In June, the Ukrainian leader declared that the country was not involved in gas pipeline explosions. “I am the president, and I give the appropriate orders. Ukraine did nothing of the kind. I would never do that,” said the politician.

Before this, The Washington Post wrote that the US CIA had information about Ukraine’s plans to undermine Nord Stream. The administration of US President Joe Biden learned about the plans of the Ukrainian military three months before the sabotage. Kyiv assumed the use of divers who reported directly to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May, Der Spiegel reported that German investigators were obtaining more and more evidence indicating Ukraine’s involvement in the incident.

The newspaper’s sources announced Chervinsky’s plans to capture the Wagner group in 2020

Ukrainian and European sources of the newspaper stated that Chervinsky in 2020 planned to lure the Wagner group to Belarus in order to capture its fighters and deliver them to Ukraine.

In 2020, Chervinsky oversaw a complex plan to lure fighters from the Russian Wagner group to Belarus with the aim of capturing them and bringing them to Ukraine to face charges.

The ex-colonel blamed the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andrei Ermak, and two other advisers for the failure of this operation. Then the officer stated that the operation failed due to information leakage from the Ukrainian leader’s inner circle, as well as because Kyiv administration officials were “afraid to challenge Russia.”

Why was Chervinsky sent to a pre-trial detention center in Ukraine?

In April, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a former employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Roman Chervinsky, due to an incident involving shelling of the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovograd region in July 2022.

According to the SBU, the man tried to negotiate with a Russian pilot about the theft of a Russian Armed Forces aircraft. The recruited pilot stated that he agreed to go over to the side of Ukraine, but in reality this allowed the Russian Armed Forces to obtain data on the deployment of personnel and aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the airfield. Subsequently, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike, killing the commander of the military unit and wounding 17 Ukrainian servicemen.

The SBU stated that the operation was carried out by Chervinsky without permission, without the approval of the relevant departments. The head of the department, Vasily Malyuk, called the military man a scoundrel and said that the colonel should be punished for the deaths of Ukrainian servicemen.

On April 25, the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv arrested the military man and sent him to a pre-trial detention center. The ex-intelligence officer was arrested for two months without the possibility of bail. Chervinsky himself considers the accusations to be political: he is sure that they are trying to put pressure on him.

On October 10, the judge rejected the lawyers’ complaint that the suspicion against the former colonel was unfounded, reported edition “Censor”.

The Washington Post notes that Chervinsky denies responsibility for the Russian strike on the airfield and says he acted on orders. The officer calls his arrest and prosecution as retaliation for criticizing President Zelensky and his administration.

Units of the SBU, Air Force and Special Operations Forces took part in the operation to recruit the Russian pilot. The operation was approved by Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny Roman Chervinsky Colonel of the Special Forces of Ukraine

In the DPR, the Ukrainian military man is considered the organizer of the assassination attempt on the first head of the republic, Alexander Zakharchenko. On June 16, 2019, they stated that the bomb explosion in the Separ cafe in the center of Donetsk was organized by the head of the 5th counterintelligence department of the SBU Roman Chervinsky, his deputies Maxim Popov and Alexander Poklad and assistant Sergei Motorin, who is considered involved in the assassination attempt on the commander of the militia battalion Arsen Pavlov with the call sign Motorola.

In addition, Chervinsky was one of the organizers of the operation to remove from the DPR the former head of the air defense in the city of Snezhnoye, Vladimir Tsemakh, who is considered a valuable witness in the case of the Boeing MH17 crash in the Donbass in 2014. In June 2019, members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) kidnapped Tsemakh from his apartment and took him to Kyiv.