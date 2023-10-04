Azovstal is ready to enter Italy: the wall of Friuli and the opening of Tuscany

Not only former Ilva of Taranto, Italy may soon have a new world-class steel mill. There are some in progress negotiations for Ukraine Azovstal but there’s a problem, small municipalities got in the way. The question concerns the Friuli Venezia Giulia where the administrations of small villages have united to say no to the mega investment. It is – we read in La Verità – one joint ventures among the group Danieli and the Metinvest owned by Rinat Akhmetov, the same as the Azovstal plant in Mariupol in Ukraine, sadly known for the long resistance of the Ukrainian soldiers before the surrender to the Russian army. This is one plant with a production capacity of over 2.5 million tonnes (a little less than what the former Ilva does). The total investment of the project would be around 2 billion.



But given the wall of the Friulian municipalities – continues La Verità – it opened surprisingly a new trackAlways Italianwhich this time seems more viable and would lead in Tuscany to Piombino. Next week is scheduled first round of meetings. In the event of an agreement, the Piombino plant, which has been in crisis for years, would be revived and opened new scenarios for the Italian industry. The arrival of a giant like Azovstal would be excellent news. otherwise, instead, causing the Danieli group to escape in Eastern Europe it would mean putting an end to the possibility of keep Italy among the big names in heavy industry.

