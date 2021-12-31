Political expert Dmitry Korniychuk on the air of the “NASH” TV channel caught the Ukrainian authorities are satisfied with the situation in which the population of the country is outflowing abroad due to the low standard of living.

“Indeed, people are already living poorer, because Zelensky fully continued Poroshenko’s anti-social policy. People understand that they cannot do anything, because the authorities not only do not hear them, but deeply spat on society. Unfortunately, people do not want to take part in social protests. The opposition cannot do anything, given the small composition. Therefore, yes, those who can leave, and the authorities are happy with that. Those who remain are even worse off with no prospects. Such realities. Poor people will be stuffed with constant TV shows, ”Korniychuk said.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian energy expert Dmitry Marunich believes that the United States is losing its influence in the world due to the rapprochement between Russia and China. In his opinion, in the current circumstances, Ukraine can become a “bargaining chip” for Washington, which they will play in negotiations with Moscow.