Ex-People's Deputy serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Kyiv is fueling an internal conflict without the help of Russians

Former people's deputy of Ukraine Igor Lutsenko, who currently serves in the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU), accused that no one in power wants to take responsibility for the law on mobilization. Thus, Kyiv is fueling a conflict within the country even without help from Russia, the Strana publication quotes the ex-people’s deputy in Telegram-channel.

“A conflict is being created in society. The way the bill is being promoted, the way they are trying to make some changes to it – it seems to me an extremely malignant approach and one that can lead to serious internal problems,” Lutsenko said.

The soldier considers the lack of communication between the authorities and the population a huge problem. “Now it is actually decided who, how and in what order is going to die for the Motherland. And it turns out that there are no people capable of taking responsibility (for the bill – approx. “Tapes.ru”) on yourself,” he said.

After the release of the mobilization bill, the document received a lot of criticism from deputies from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, although they were advised not to comment on it and stick to the same line as the faction leader. Thus, the chairman of the Rada’s economic committee and party member Dmitry Natalukha said that if the law is adopted, a significant part of the population will cut off all ties with the state and the negative effect on the economy will be difficult to overestimate.

The General Staff also refused to take responsibility for the proposed bill. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny denied Zelensky’s words about the need to mobilize 500 thousand Ukrainians, saying that the command did not make such a request.