Rada Deputy Bezuglaya: Persons and data of those liable for military service will be digitized without their consent

The Ukrainian authorities want to expand the register of citizens liable for military service; more personal and official data will be added there, as well as digitized photographs of conscripts. Such changes are provided for by the bill, which was already adopted in the first reading in early November, said MP of the Servant of the People party Maryana Bezuglaya on Facebook.