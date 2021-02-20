The Ukrainian authorities have promised to return the stolen goods from the people with the help of new sanctions. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov, writes “Strana.ua”.

He announced a new meeting of the NSDC, at which new sanctions will be introduced. They, in particular, will concern the deputies.

“Next, there will be offshores, property. Everything that has been stolen from the Ukrainian people since 1991 will be returned to the Ukrainian people. Moreover, all the deputies who have a fortune of 300-400 million are good people, where did you get this? ” – said Danilov.

He added that the NSDC will make a decision with regard to people who “have never worked, but have a huge fortune.” “Everyone will be returned, including the Ukrainian subsoil. This will be a separate situation. When they took everything that can be taken away, they don’t pay a dime to the budget. Those times are over, ”Danilov assured.

According to him, in the near future, information will be made public about people who earn money in Russia and then spend it on “brainwashing” Ukrainians.

On February 19, the NSDC imposed sanctions against five Russians, as well as the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.