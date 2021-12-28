The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada decided to celebrate at the state level in 2022 the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, an organization recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). This is stated in a press release published on the website glad on December 28.

“According to the decree, in 2022 at the state level 80 years will be celebrated since the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army,” it was reported.

Next year, Ukraine will also celebrate at the state level 350 years since the birth of the hetman of Ukraine Philip Orlik, an associate of hetman Ivan Mazepa, who during the Northern War of 1700-1721 fought against the Russian emperor Peter the Great on the side of the Swedish king Charles XII. Also, the Ukrainian authorities are going to celebrate 25 years since the first flight of the Ukrainian cosmonaut Leonid Kadenyuk since the country gained independence after the collapse of the USSR.

The UPA was created in October 1942, the organization fought against the troops of the Soviet Union and provided support to Nazi Germany. In 2015, in Ukraine, members of the UPA received the status of “fighters for the country’s independence”, as well as the right to social guarantees.

Earlier, on October 20, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) proposed calling the Great Patriotic War Soviet-German.

Also, as an alternative option, the NSDC proposes to call the Great Patriotic War a generalized Second World War.

On July 5, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov indicated that there are supporters of Nazism and Bandera supporters in Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman noted that these persons have a tremendous impact on the public and internal political life of the country.

On October 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that in Ukraine the whole spectrum of manifestations at the state level of the line on the glorification of Nazism has been recorded, the country’s authorities are rewriting history. The department noted that the distorted interpretations of historical events by the Ukrainian authorities are aimed at cultivating nationalism among the broad masses of the population.