Kiev is worried about how far the “integration” of Belarus and Russia might go, mentioned the Ukrainian ambassador to Minsk Igor Kizim, experiences RIA News close to the supply.

The diplomat famous that the rapprochement of the 2 nations has already begun. In line with the ambassador, within the close to future, Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko can pay a go to to Moscow, the place, amongst different issues, he’ll talk about integration points.

“If yesterday Lukashenka mentioned that he and Russia have a united military, then what else is there to speak about?” He added.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov known as the speak about “Russia’s absorption of Belarus” after Alexander Lukashenko’s go to to Moscow “absolute nonsense.” Because the Kremlin spokesman emphasised, the nations are linked by particular multi-vector allied relations.

In the meantime, the pinnacle of the republic, Lukashenko, mentioned that he was relying on the upcoming assembly together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to place a “fats level” within the implementation of bilateral agreements.

Allow us to remind you that Alexander Lukashenko, in line with preliminary data, will go to Moscow on September 14.