Kyiv (agencies)

The new Ukrainian army commander, Oleksandr Sersky, announced in a Facebook post yesterday that forces had withdrawn from the strategic city of Avdiivka in the east of the country, paving the way for the largest Russian advance since May 2023.

Sersky announced the withdrawal while Ukrainian forces suffer from a severe shortage of ammunition after US military aid was delayed for months pending Congressional approval. The withdrawal aims to prevent the forces from being subjected to a complete siege by Russian forces after months of battles.

Sersky, who took office after a major change in the leadership of the Ukrainian army last week, said that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn to safer locations outside the town.

A statement by the Armed Forces, quoting the Army Commander, said: “I decided to withdraw our units from the town and move to defend more convenient lines to avoid siege and preserve the lives and health of the soldiers.” Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said the withdrawal went as planned.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday called on his Western allies to provide his country with more military equipment, warning of the severe weapons shortage facing his country.

As the crisis approaches its third year, Zelensky told international leaders gathered for the annual meeting of elite geopolitical experts: “We can take back our territory. This has already happened more than once on the battlefield.”

He pointed out that Ukraine can repel the Russian attack, “but our efforts are limited by the size and scope of our forces – something that does not depend on us.” In addition to equipment provided by the West worth billions of euros, Kiev has been asking its allies, including Germany, for months to provide it with long-range weapons.

Zelensky explained, “We do not have long-range weapons. Russia has these weapons, and for this reason we still hope that our partners will provide support.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was keen to avoid addressing this issue during his speech at the conference. Kiev asks Berlin to provide it with Taurus missiles, which are among the newest and most effective in the German Air Force. Schulz responded, “Step by step, we always decide what is right at the right time,” indicating that handing over these weapons is not out of the question.

Berlin avoided providing Kiev with these long-range precision weapons for fear that they would be used to strike Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

Schulz noted that Germany, the second largest contributor to aid sent to Ukraine after the United States, was a major supporter of Kiev. The day before yesterday, in Berlin, the German Chancellor and the Ukrainian President signed a security agreement to guarantee permanent support for Ukraine pending its possible future accession to NATO.

The document includes immediate military aid amounting to 1.1 billion euros, a segment of a seven billion euro aid package that Germany promised to provide for the year 2024.

Zelensky also visited Paris the day before yesterday, to sign a similar agreement with France, and French President Emmanuel Macron promised his Ukrainian counterpart to provide “additional” military aid this year worth “up to three billion euros.”

For months, Kiev has been awaiting a congressional vote on crucial aid of about $60 billion decided by the administration of US President Joe Biden, but the Republican opposition in the House of Representatives is obstructing it, prompted by former Republican President Donald Trump.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Munich yesterday that “it is necessary and urgent for the United States to take a decision on the package of measures for Ukraine, because it needs this support.”

In turn, Russia announced yesterday that its forces inflicted a series of defeats on the Ukrainian forces on the front line extending for a thousand kilometers, with the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.