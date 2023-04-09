Belgorod Governor Gladkov reported on the shelling of the village of Voznesenovka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region. The head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the shelling of the Ukrainian army of the border settlement in his Telegram-channel.

No one was hurt in the incident, he said. At the same time, Gladkov noted that there were damages in two private households and outbuildings. In addition, there are destructions on the territory of the agricultural enterprise. He specified that the roof and walls of the warehouse were damaged.