The Ukrainian army said it is continuing to advance slowly after breaching the Russian defense line near the town of “Robotyn”, which it has captured, a town in the southern Zaporizhia region.

Military spokesman Oleksandr Stobun said the next target was the nearby village of Novobrokopivka.

Military analysts confirm the control of the village of “Robotin” after weeks of fighting and that the Ukrainian forces are slowly advancing south.

Ukraine aims to advance to the Sea of ​​Azov and cut off the Russian army’s supply lines through the so-called land bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Stopun said that Ukraine is repelling attacks by Russian forces near the towns of “Avdiivka” and “Marinka” in the eastern Donetsk region.