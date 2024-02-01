SBU Colonel Starikov: the Russian army has no problems collecting volunteers

Russia has no problems collecting volunteers willing to serve in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. This was stated by retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov in an interview YouTube– channel “Yes it is.”

“This is a separate battalion that goes and enlists,” he envied. At the same time, Starikov added that Ukraine was unable to achieve the same influx of volunteers into the ranks of the Ukrainian army. According to him, Ukrainians do not want to defend their country and have stopped going to military registration and enlistment offices.

Earlier, Ukrainian General Dmitry Marchenko explained that the number of volunteers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had ended. He noted that he cannot say exactly when and how the mobilization of half a million Ukrainians will take place and how this can be accomplished physically.