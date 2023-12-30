Political scientist Baranov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces used foreign ammunition in the attack on Belgorod

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used foreign cluster munitions when shelling Belgorod, said political scientist Nikolai Baranov. The attack on the Russian city commented in a conversation with Izvestia.

He explained what happened with Kyiv’s desire to show Western sponsors that Ukrainian troops “do not sit still” and are capable of successfully hitting the enemy. In addition, the expert noted, Ukraine needed to respond to attacks by Russian forces on the country’s military targets.

“Ukraine most likely cannot destroy our military facilities. I don’t know that in Belgorod, in the city, there are some military installations, but for them it is very important that there is a very loud noise,” concluded Baranov.

The attack on Belgorod took place on the afternoon of December 30. Because of the incident, 108 people were injured; another 14 city residents could not be saved. In addition, residential buildings in the city center, commercial buildings and more than 100 cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.