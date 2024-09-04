A Ukrainian captive told RIA Novosti about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ plans to detonate a bomb at the Kursk NPP

Prisoner of war Mikhail Shkoda from the 82nd Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of Ukraine stated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky gave the troops the task of breaking through to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant before the attack on the Kursk Region. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Syrsky urged the military to break through to the Kursk NPP

The soldier said that Syrsky arrived at the location of the 9th reconnaissance company of the brigade on August 5, the day before the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian military gathered in a circle: only those crews that were supposed to leave for Russia.

Syrsky said that this day would go down in history, he said many good words, that you are such good guys, everything will work out for you, because the roads will already be open, intelligence reported that there are no large concentrations of Russian troops on the territory, you must quickly break through to the Kursk region to the nuclear power plant Mikhail Shkodaprisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 28, the Kursk Region authorities announced that checkpoints would be set up at the entrance to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. In addition, entry into the settlement would be restricted.

They wanted to blame Russia for the sabotage

After Syrsky left, the soldiers began asking their commanders why they needed the station. The soldiers were told that the Ukrainian Armed Forces “want to make a surprise for Russia there, to plant explosives.” The soldiers pointed out that in that case they themselves would explode and die from radiation. In response, the commanders explained that by that time the Ukrainian military would already be withdrawn from there.

Russian troops will be there, they will recapture their territory, and then a bomb will be triggered remotely, and everything will explode, and Ukraine will blame Russia for blowing itself up. Mikhail Shkodaprisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBZ) troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, warned about possible provocations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with chemical munitions. He specified that the department received information about the delivery of ammunition with chemical substances for the third airmobile battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted NATO’s involvement in the plan to sabotage the Kursk NPP

Skoda emphasized that at a meeting with the military, Syrsky acknowledged NATO’s involvement in preparing the sabotage at the Kursk NPP. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified that the event was prepared by NATO specialists with the Ukrainian military, so everything will go smoothly and normally.

On August 27, an IAEA delegation led by Rafael Grossi inspected the Kursk NPP. During the inspection, traces of drone attacks were discovered at the power plant. After that, he stated that there was a risk of a nuclear incident in the Kursk region.

Grossi promised to discuss with his Russian colleagues how to prevent such a development. In particular, he intends to discuss this issue with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosatom. Grossi also expressed concern for the safety of the power plant, since military action is taking place several kilometers away.

Ukrainian troops invaded Kursk region in August

Fighting with Ukrainian troops has been going on in the Kursk region since August 6. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian troops managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.

According to the regional government, as of September 2, 228 civilians, including 11 children, have sought medical assistance since the start of the invasion. There are 6,911 people in temporary accommodation centers.

Of course, we need to deal with the bandits who have entered the territory of the Russian Federation, in the Kursk region. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow would deal with “the bandits who have climbed (…) into the Kursk region.” He also expressed confidence that the provocation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would fail. In addition, by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv is trying to stop the Russian offensive in Donbas.