The Ukrainian Armed Forces used equipment just received from NATO to invade Russia

Ukraine used armored vehicles just received from NATO countries during its invasion of the Kursk region, reports RIA Novosti.

The information agency has obtained documents for the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), captured by the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. In particular, it follows from them that the armored vehicle Roshel Senator (model Ford F-559 Senator APC), used during the attack on the Russian region, was registered in Ukraine on July 26, 2024, and the first technical inspection was conducted on the 27th – ten days before the attack.

In addition, the armored vehicle’s waybill indicates that it set out to carry out a combat mission on August 7 at 17:30.

Earlier it was reported that fighters from the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces completely destroyed a motorized column belonging to the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The column was moving in armored vehicles from NATO countries.