Zelensky announced the first use of American ATACMS missiles by Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed in his video message the use of American tactical missiles Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). Writes about this Telegram-Klymenko Time channel.

The politician thanked the United States and said that the agreements with his American colleague Joe Biden are being implemented.

Executed very accurately – ATACMS have proven themselves Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

First blows

Reportedly Telegram– WarGonzo channel, on October 17, the airport of the Russian Armed Forces in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, was attacked. Presumably, American ATACMS missiles were used for the attack.

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram-channel confirmed that M74 ATACMS cluster submunitions had been detected. Also, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used a cheaper version of the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB).

In addition, senator from the Zaporozhye region, former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin explainedthat each such missile carries a cluster warhead, which is “stuffed” with 275 M74 combat elements.

The US secretly transferred ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the United States secretly transferred ATACMS tactical missiles to Kyiv. Sources of the American publication note that this type of weapon, if used, will increase the potential and operational capabilities of the Ukrainian offensive.

However, on October 9 TASS wrote citing The New Yorker that US President Joe Biden approved the dispatch of missiles back in September.

“Efficiency” ATACMS

As retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said, Russian air defense systems are capable of recognizing and neutralizing any missiles, including ATACMS.

The specialist clarifies that ATACMS will not be able to change the course of the special operation, since this requires a certain saturation of weapons, which does not happen in Ukraine. Matviychuk emphasized that all air defense systems in service with the Russian Army can perfectly see ATACMS missiles and are capable of neutralizing them.

Russian offensive

On October 18, Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner reported that Russia had begun to advance in the special operation zone; with its attacks, the Russian Armed Forces were dictating to the Ukrainian Armed Forces where to deploy their forces. This control over Ukrainian positions is becoming a cause for concern, he notes.

Russia, through its attacks, suddenly began to determine where Ukraine should deploy its forces. Ukrainians are forced to react Markus ReisnerColonel of the Austrian Armed Forces

Reisner emphasized that instead of the long-awaited breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive in the south, the world is watching the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the northeast.