BARS-16: a platoon of the Ukrainian Armed Forces imitated surrender near Sporny and was destroyed

An assault platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the positions of the Cossack special forces detachment BARS-16 near Sporny, and when it began to suffer defeat, it simulated surrender. The unit commander with the call sign Zenit told Lenta.ru about this.

According to him, the attack began early in the morning and continued until almost noon. When the enemy realized that he was on the verge of defeat, he decided to falsely raise white flags. The command of the Leopards ordered them to lay down their weapons and move one by one through the passages in the minefields.

“When one approached us at a distance of 50 meters, the others opened heavy fire on us. Our mortar, however, placed a shell right in the middle of the Ukrainian group. The surviving National Guardsmen retreated, leaving their wounded to the mercy of fate,” Zenit said.

Bleeding enemy fighters began to cry out for help. One of them, as it later turned out to be a former prisoner, was dragged out by the soldiers of Vakula, the commander of one of the BARS-16 companies. The explosion tore off the Ukrainian’s foot, but he managed to give himself first aid.

“I survived while lying in the bushes (…). Despite the shelling, we managed to drag him into the trench and provide first aid. Then they carried the poor fellow on a stretcher on foot for about an hour to the headquarters. Here he was examined by a doctor. After the interrogation, he went to the hospital,” Vakula explained.

Previously, a rescued Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier said that the Russian military spent half a day rescuing him. He added that he remained alive thanks to people who in Ukraine are called “orcs.”