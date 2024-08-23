TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces Tried to Attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kurchatov with a Kamikaze Drone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Kurchatov on the night of August 22. This was reported by a source TASS.

According to the agency’s source, the Ukrainian drone was shot down near the nuclear power plant. It was found near the station’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kurchatov.

Before that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on the night of August 22. As Russian President Vladimir Putin reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency was informed about the situation and promised to send specialists to assess what happened.

The Kursk NPP is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The Defense Ministry previously reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing a provocation at the NPP and promised a tough response. Kyiv wanted to accuse Moscow of self-shelling, the ministry clarified.

Meanwhile, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to seize the Kursk NPP in less than a week after invading the Kursk region. The fighting in the border area has been going on for more than two weeks, a federal emergency regime has been declared there. The fighting, in particular, is being conducted several dozen kilometers from Kurchatov, where the NPP is located.