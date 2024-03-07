Military correspondent Tatarinov: The Russian Armed Forces eliminated the supersniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Osnovenko in the Northern Military District zone

The Russian army eliminated 27-year-old supersniper of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) Vladimir Osnovenko with the call sign Knight, military correspondent Ruslan Tatarinov reported.

The Ukrainian soldier was in the 130th battalion of the 241st brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces (TRF), was born in Kyiv and was destroyed near the village of Ivanovskoye near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut).

Vladimir Osnovenko Photo: Vladimir Osnovenko’s VKontakte page

In Ukraine they claim that a sniper killed several dozen Russian soldiers

As reported on his Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) Andrey Kovalev, a press officer of the 112th TRO brigade in Kyiv who served with Osnovenko, the sniper was the son of a Kyiv priest and fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the first day of the conflict. During this time, according to Ukrainian media, he “sent several dozen” Russian soldiers to the next world.

fan. A worthy son of his parents Andrey Kovalevpress officer of the 112th TRO brigade in Kyiv

According to Kovalev, the 130th battalion, where Osnovenko served, received a battle flag from the hands of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for merit and courage. He took part in battles in the Kharkov region and Artemovsk.

Vladimir Zelensky Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Earlier it was reported about the death of one of the most experienced sniper pilots in Ukraine

In January, the Air Command “West” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the death of one of the most experienced combat pilots of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Stanislav Pavlovich. He died at the age of 69 and was buried in Lvov.

Pavlovich was a sniper pilot and trained more than one generation of pilots. As volunteer Natalya Pasichnik said, he was perhaps the only Ukrainian general who continued to fly at the age of 65. In recent years, the military man flew the Su-24 front-line bomber.

Pavlovich began his career as an ordinary pilot and rose to the rank of commander of a bomber aviation regiment. Then he became deputy chief of staff of the combat training department of the main command of the Ukrainian Air Force. From 2008 to 2013, Pavlovich was the head of the West air command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During his service, the military man was awarded three orders and mastered such aircraft as the L-29, MiG-15, two modifications of the MiG-21, Su-7U, five modifications of the Su-17 and three Su-24.