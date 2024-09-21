Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck three settlements in the Belgorod region

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked three settlements in the region.

“In the Belgorod region, in the village of Nikolaevka, as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a UAV, a parked passenger car caught fire,” Gladkov reported. According to him, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The head of the region added that in the village of Yasnye Zori, as a result of the munition landing, the roof of a private house caught fire; the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees put out the fire.

“In the city of Shebekino, as a result of an FPV drone attack, the roof of an apartment building was damaged. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Gladkov said.

Earlier, he reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired more than 120 shells at the Belgorod Region in 24 hours. In addition, the region was attacked by 27 drones. 35 settlements were attacked. There were no casualties.