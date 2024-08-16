Shot: Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroyed Bridge Over Seim River Near Kursk and Attack Another One

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes and destroyed a bridge in the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region. Part of the region was cut off from the “mainland”.

There were several strikes on the bridge over the Seim River. First of all, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the facility with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which was made in the United States. Later in the evening, the Ukrainians struck with American HIMARS missiles. As a result, one of the bridge spans collapsed.

Information about the incident was confirmed by analyst and military volunteer Roman Alekhine TelegramHe noted that “the enemy has moved to implement the capture plan.”

At the same time, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to attack another bridge across the Seim. Now the Ukrainians are striking in the area of ​​the village of Zvannoye.

Volunteers of the People’s Front came under fire on the bridge over the Seim River

Earlier, it was in this place that volunteers of the “People’s Front” came under fire. Young people helped to evacuate civilians through the Sejm and deliver them to temporary accommodation places. As was initially noted, their “GAZelle” could have been hit by a Ukrainian “Tochka-U” missile.

The team consisted of three people: a medic from the youth wing of the People’s Front, Nikolai Kovalev, call sign Chapai; the media coordinator for the regional executive committee of the organization, David Sokolov, call sign Tyur; and the director of the Digital Technologies for Productivity ANO, Fyodor Gerashchenko, call sign Archangel. It later turned out that two of them could not be saved. Gerashchenko was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and burns.

Following the incident, military investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia began an investigation.

Related materials:

Many local residents are now being evacuated by water

Footage of the bridge across the Seim has appeared online. The first photo showed a car burning after being hit by several MLRS munitions. The DPR volunteers were in it. Another photo shows the aftermath of the second strike by the Ukrainian military. As can be seen in the photo, the bridge ended up without a span, and fragments of the structure ended up in the water.

Mash reported that without automobile communication, the only way to transport the population to safer areas is by water transport.

At the same time, RIAC expert Vasily Kashin stated that part of the region was cut off due to the Ukrainian troops’ strike. In addition, Tetkino, Popovo-Lezhachi, Volfino and about 27 other settlements were left without communication with the “mainland”.

Photo: Octav Ganea/Reuters

The fighting near Kursk continues to this day

Ukrainian troops attacked Russian territory on August 6. Fighting near Kursk has been going on all these days.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, as noted, have transferred over 12 thousand fighters to the Russian region. Ukrainian troops have penetrated 12 kilometers into the Kursk region. The width of such penetration is 40 kilometers.

According to the latest data, 28 settlements in the region are under enemy control. The Russian authorities currently have no information about the condition of almost 2,000 people from villages and towns under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Belgorod region has already come under attack, and provocations near Bryansk are not excluded. Against this background, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.