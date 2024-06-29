The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the car of a married couple in Makeyevka who were going to their daughter’s graduation

Last Friday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a car belonging to a married couple in Makeyevka, who were driving to their daughter’s graduation party at the time. This was reported by the agency, citing their neighbor. RIA News.

“This is my neighbor, they live next to me. There was a woman and a man there (in the car), they were driving to their daughter’s graduation,” the man said.

A day earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin wrote in his Telegram channel toldthat in Makeyevka a woman born in 1966 was injured as a result of an explosive object being dropped from a drone; a man born in 1961 did not survive. The discharge occurred on the road between city blocks. According to the agency’s correspondent, shell fragments, fragments of a damaged car and clothing with traces of blood were found at the scene of the tragedy.

Earlier in June, a Russian sapper reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had planted a booby-trapped bunny that would say “I love you” when a button was pressed and then explode.