AFP: Ukrainian soldier announced losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to traps by Russian sappers

Sappers of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) are extremely successful at the front, stated Ukrainian soldier, who introduced himself as Anatoly, in an interview with AFP.

According to him, the Russian military uses “deadly mine-laying methods,” which complicates the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the battlefield. “It’s no secret that Russia has very good sappers, perhaps the best,” he emphasized.

The Ukrainian soldier pointed out the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the traps of Russian specialists. “A banknote, a pack of cigarettes, a telephone… This is definitely a trap. We even lost soldiers because of a booby-trapped package of Pepsi cans,” he listed military stratagems.

Earlier, a sapper of the Russian Armed Forces said that Russian troops are an order of magnitude superior to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in engineering terms. According to him, the Ukrainian side mainly uses foreign weapons.