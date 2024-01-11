The DPR court sentenced in absentia to 28 years a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who tortured and killed a military member of the Russian Armed Forces

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced in absentia to 28 years in a maximum security colony a senior soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Zazhirenko, who tortured and killed a Russian military man. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Main Military Prosecutor's Office.

The court found that on March 29, 2022, Zazhirenko, while patrolling the territory in Mariupol, discovered a wounded, unarmed serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. The defendant detained him and took him to a nearby house, where he interrogated him using torture, and then killed him with a shot to the temple.

A serviceman of the operational battalion of military unit 3057 of the National Guard of Ukraine was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 356 (“Use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict”) and paragraph “e” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder committed with extreme cruelty”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation .

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced a Ukrainian soldier who shot a resident of Mariupol to 25 years in prison.