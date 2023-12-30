Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Saturday, December 30, attacked the center of Belgorod. What is known about the consequences of the strike is in the Izvestia article.

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30 – what is happening

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported about the shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which hit the city center. He indicated that a Ukrainian shell hit was recorded in the residential sector. In addition, the footage published by eyewitnesses showed a fire.

The city promptly launched a single hotline at number “122” to receive requests for all recorded damage and victims.

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30 – victims and injured

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, nine adults and one child were killed as a result of the shelling. In addition, the department reported that 45 people, including four children, were injured. Currently, the information continues to be updated.

In addition, it is reported that as a result of the attack on the city’s civilian infrastructure, the rescue service received information about 10 fires. At the moment, all fires that arose after the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been extinguished.

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30 – video

Izvestia has footage of the consequences of a shell landing in the city center. The recording shows buildings, public and private vehicles that were damaged by shelling, and glass was broken in the windows.

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30 – what other areas of the region came under attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The village of Urazovo, Valuysk urban district, also came under fire from Ukrainian militants on Saturday. According to Gladkov, a shell was recorded hitting the building of a sports and recreation complex, and about 20 private households were also damaged. In addition, the power line was damaged. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

In addition, Gladkov reported that the outskirts of the village of Krasnoye, Shebekinsky urban district, came under fire. There were no casualties.

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30 – report to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia that the Russian leader was informed about the situation in the Belgorod region, which came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the instructions of the president, a team from the Ministry of Health headed by Mikhail Murashko, as well as a group from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, flew to the scene of the incident to provide assistance to the victims.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.