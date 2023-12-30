Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov: two children died in Belgorod due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the center of Belgorod. According to him, two children died. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 10 people were killed and 45 injured. There are children among them.

According to the governor, the residential sector also came under fire. Later, he reported that the Ukrainian side also fired at the village of Urazovo, Valuysky urban district.

Missile danger siren launched in Belgorod

Gladkov said that a missile warning siren was launched in the city. He called on all local residents to take shelter. “The danger remains,” Gladkov added.

Frame: Telegram channel “Baza”

The governor also reported shelling of the village of Urazovo, Valuysky urban district. “According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. There was a direct hit by a shell on the building of the sports and recreation complex, and about 20 private households were also damaged,” Gladkov said. He added that a power line was damaged.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported one child died

How reported Ministry of Emergency Situations, nine adults and one child were killed due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 45 people were injured, including four children.

The department appealed to city residents with a request to leave their homes and move to shelter; the center of Belgorod is being blocked to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Local residents posted a video showing smoke over the city. Eyewitness footage also shows recorded destruction in the city center – debris and broken glass.

Gladkov said that the city has launched a single hotline to receive requests for all recorded damage and casualties.