On the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched three long-range missiles at Mariupol in the DPR

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired three long-range missiles in the direction of Mariupol at 0:25 Moscow time. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its Telegram-channel.

Details of the shelling of the city from Ukraine revealed

After 00:00 Moscow time, shelling from Ukraine was recorded in the DPR. At 0:25, three long-range missiles were moving from the northwest in the direction of the village of Mariupol. There was no information about damage or casualties.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, emphasized that Russian air defense systems hit the majority of shells fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces across the territory of the republic. According to him, with worse work by the military, one would expect more destruction and casualties among the civilian population.

Previous attacks on Mariupol were recorded more than six months ago

Before this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Mariupol more than six months ago—on May 26. Then two long-range missiles were fired at the city, and four more missiles on May 19. The then-current mayor of Mariupol, Oleg Morgun, clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, and the city infrastructure was also not damaged.

Earlier that same day, an explosion was reported in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Before this, it became known about the takeoff of aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russian authorities described a plan for the restoration of Mariupol

On December 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced the start of developing a plan for the restoration of Mariupol for 2024. According to him, the planned work is being carried out according to schedule. Thus, more than 90 percent of residential buildings are provided with heat. In turn, Morgun assumed that it would take about three years to restore the city.

This year will be shocking. I think that within three years we will close [тему] city ​​restoration Oleg Morgun former mayor of Mariupol

On December 13, it was reported that the Ilyich Metallurgical Plant had been restored in Mariupol. During the battles for the city, this facility, like the Azovstal plant, was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces military as a fortified area.

In early November, Pushilin signed a decree dismissing the head of Mariupol Morgun. He was appointed to this position in January this year.