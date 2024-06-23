The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 21 NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and Gorlovka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Donetsk and Gorlovka with NATO 155 mm caliber shells. This was reported by the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram.

“Shelling was recorded from the direction of the VFU [вооруженных формирований Украины] in the direction: 17:35 – the settlement of Kurakhovka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district),” the message says.

According to the representative office, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 21 shells at Donetsk and Gorlovka from 11:00 to 17:47.

Earlier it was reported that today the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 23 shells into the Petrovsky district of Donetsk from 07:40 to 08:45.