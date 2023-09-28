Kursk Governor Starovoit reported two shellings per day in the village of Veseloye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled a populated area in the Kursk region twice during the day. The governor of the Russian region, Roman Starovoyt, announced this in his Telegram.

“This afternoon, the village of Veseloye in the Glushkovsky district was shelled twice from the Ukrainian side. Three arrivals were recorded,” explained the head of the region.

As a result of the attack from Ukraine, roofs, windows and facades of six households were damaged. There were no casualties in the shelling, the governor added, promising to provide assistance to everyone in restoring and repairing property.