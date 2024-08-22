59th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian Armed Forces enter the Pokrovsk-Karlivka highway in the DPR

The Russian Armed Forces are entering an important section of the Pokrovsk-Karlivka highway in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This stated representative of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade (SMBR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Sergei Tsekhotsky in an interview with the Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoe”.

Tsekhotsky commented on the advance of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction in the DPR. He spoke about the withdrawal of units of his brigade from a number of positions.

The officer reported that the fighting was reaching a section of the Pokrovsk-Karlovka highway near the settlement of Nikolaevka. “They are really moving like a bulldozer, destroying everything. Therefore, there is no point in being there,” said a representative of the 59th OMBR.

Earlier, Tsekhotsky stated in a public address to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the ineffectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are still continuing their offensive in the DPR.