The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a retreat on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have retreated to new positions on the left bank of the Dnieper near Krynki in the Kherson region due to increased activity by Russian army units. This was reported by Dmitry Likhovoy, spokesman for the Tavria operational group of troops, transmits New Voice.

“The enemy has become more active there compared to previous weeks; every day there are a significant number of assaults taking place for such a short period,” the military man said.

According to him, the Ukrainian army is unable to hold these positions due to the swampy terrain and the impossibility of creating fortifications.

Earlier, the Ukrainian publication Sledstvie.Info, citing police data, stated that 788 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers had gone missing in the Krynki area over the past six months. They also noted that the number of dead soldiers who were evacuated from the village was significantly lower — 262 people.