Speaker of the Armed Forces Ignat: The Armed Forces of Ukraine want to receive fighters from the West that are not inferior to the Su-35

The Russian Su-35 fighter is the main competitor and adversary for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) for air superiority. This was stated by the representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat, writes TASS.

“We must understand that the aircraft we want to receive from our partners must not be inferior to it in tactical, technical characteristics and armament,” he said. In this regard, he noted that Kyiv wants to receive fighters from the West that are not inferior to Russian aircraft.

At the same time, the speaker of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the American F-16 and Gripen fighters have different characteristics depending on the modification. He explained that Kyiv wanted to get newer versions of the aircraft that would allow the Ukrainian military to “fight Russian aircraft on equal terms.”

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine (MWM) published material about the Russian Su-35 fighter, which, among other things, stated that it showed “stunning results” during combat operations in Ukraine.