Former Ukrainian Armed Forces General Suggests Using Highways for F-16 Takeoffs and Landings

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should use highways as takeoff and landing sites for American F-16 fighters instead of airfields destroyed by Russian army strikes. This was stated by retired AFU General Serhiy Krivonos, writes TASS.

According to him, every Ukrainian highway should have special pockets and areas for landing combat aircraft, as well as mobile shelters for them.

“At least 3-4 per 100 kilometers of the route. Plus mobile teams of logistics support, first of all [для] “refueling,” he listed.

Earlier, the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, Ruben Brekelmans, said that Western countries that transferred F-16 fighters to Ukraine are negotiating their possible use on Russian territory.