WP: high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died during the award ceremony in the village of Dimitrovo

The liquidation of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region was like a bloodbath. Details of the missile attack were revealed by The Washington Post (WP).

As a result of the strike, 19 soldiers were killed, among them several high-ranking officers and the best fighters of the brigade.

The newspaper notes that about a hundred military personnel were present at the ceremony. Doctors who arrived at the scene said that they had not seen anything like this since the beginning of hostilities.

The soldiers placed responsibility on the command

A soldier of the 128th brigade gave a comment to Western media, in which he named his command as the cause of the emergency. “This is a mistake by the command, because they should have said: ‘Let’s better distribute awards at the unit level right in the trenches,’” the fighter said. According to him, as a result of the strike, many officers from the best artillery crews of the formation were killed.

In general, we just relaxed soldier of the 128th brigade

Military correspondents also learned that the Ukrainian military blamed an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the incident. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, they gathered many soldiers in a front-line village for a ceremonial award ceremony, while the Russians “monitor any gathering of more than two people.”

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine often blame the command for large losses of manpower, which strives to strictly follow orders from above, without calculating the real forces and without valuing the lives entrusted to them. Such assaults are called nothing more than “meat assaults.”

The death of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was linked to NATO standards

The mistakes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command stem from the fact that Ukrainian soldiers were trained according to NATO standards, which do not correspond to the realities of modern theaters of military operations. Military expert, retired colonel, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov told Lenta.ru about this.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces make many mistakes, and they are related to NATO tactics. The Ukrainian military was trained at NATO training centers, and as a result they have a NATO school that today largely does not meet the requirements of the art of war. This approach led to the fact that at the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces there were severe losses in the Ukrainian army and in military equipment and personnel,” explained Knutov.

The brigade commander was removed from his post

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky suspended the commander of the 128th brigade, Dmitry Lysyuk, from office during the investigation. He also stated that he discussed Lysyuk’s behavior with the military and the leadership of the SBU.

Lysyuk himself was not injured during the strike. The reason for this was the commander’s lateness to the ceremonial meeting.