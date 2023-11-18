Forbes: Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders expected the Russian army to flee at the sight of Leopard tanks

The large-scale counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) was based on the hope that Russian troops would be scared and run away when Western armored vehicles appeared. Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Nikolai Melnik spoke about this, writes Forbes.

“The Russian sees the Bradley, the Leopard, and runs away,” said the 38-year-old senior lieutenant. However, he admitted, the Ukrainian command underestimated the determination of the Russian Armed Forces to defend its borders.

At the same time, Melnyk added, Ukrainian commanders made a mistake by changing the organization and equipment of the units, destroying cohesion. In addition, the military man indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ aviation did not arrive to support the ground forces.

The publication notes that for the hero of the article, the counteroffensive ended very quickly – on the very first day he stepped on a mine and lost his leg.

It was previously reported that there are no signs that Germany or any other country that has modern Leopard 2 tanks is ready to continue supplying them to Ukraine. An alternative could be the supply of older T-72M tanks.