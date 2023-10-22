As a result of air, missile and artillery strikes by Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the enemy lost up to 140 military personnel in the South Donetsk direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the Vostok group, Oleg Chekhov, on Sunday, October 22.

“Strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of units of the 72nd mechanized, 79th air assault, 58th motorized infantry brigades, 128th territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of populated areas Novomikhailovka, Urozhaynoye, Shevchenko, Ugledar, Vodyanoye and Staromayorskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye of the Zaporozhye region, as a result of which the enemy lost up to 140 military personnel and three vehicles,” Chekhov said.

In addition, according to the head of the group’s press center, Russian artillery fire thwarted two attempts to advance units of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Ugledar and Novodonetskoye, and also destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group.

As a result of the counter-battery fight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost six mortar crews.

Earlier, on October 21, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 155 of their soldiers in the Donetsk direction. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces were able to eliminate three 120-caliber mortars.

Before this, on October 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat performance of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Donetsk direction. Attack aircraft crews carried out missile air strikes on military targets and equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

