Zybinsky: “West” repelled 6 attacks and eliminated 225 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Kupyansk

The Russian group “West” repelled six attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), eliminating more than 200 enemy soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. The total losses of manpower in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 225 people, said the head of the unit’s press center, Sergei Zybinsky, reports RIA News.

“During the combat operations, the units, using the results of air strikes and artillery fire, repelled six attacks by assault groups of the 41st, 43rd, 54th, 67th mechanized brigades and the 68th Jaeger Brigade (AFU. – Note “Tapes.ru”) in the areas of Sergeevka, Timkovka and Sinkovka,” Zybinsky clarified. The Ukrainian side also lost a tank, a Kozak armored vehicle, a pickup truck, a Gvozdika howitzer and two mortar crews.

According to a representative of the group, Russian fighter-bombers, in turn, struck from the air at temporary deployment points, accumulations of enemy weapons and military equipment in the areas of Petropavlovka and Stepovaya Novoselovka.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military acknowledged the deterioration of the situation in the Kupyansk direction. It is becoming more difficult to hold the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Russian fighters carefully study the terrain, effectively use its features and improve their tactics.