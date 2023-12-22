Gordeev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 8 long-term firing points in the South Donetsk direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost eight long-term firing points in the southern Donetsk direction in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was reported by RIA News head of the press center of the Vostok group, Alexander Gordeev.

Enemy losses per day amounted to 115 fighters. Bomber aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Konstantinovka, Novomikhailovka, Prechistovka, Ugledar and Urozhainy. Four enemy attempts to carry out a rotation in the Novodonetsk and Chervonoye areas were also thwarted.

The group’s artillery also destroyed a D-20 howitzer in the Neskuchny area and two mortar crews in the Makarovka and Novodonetsky areas, Gordeev added.

Previously, several attempts to rotate the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted in the southern Donetsk direction in the area of ​​the villages of Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye and Priyutnoye.