Forbes: The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost the German Leopard 1A5 after a couple of weeks of its use in combat

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) lost a Leopard 1A5 tank, donated by Germany, just a couple of weeks after it began to be used in combat. He was shot down by the Russian military, reports Forbeslinking to a video on social networks.

According to preliminary information, the German tank was assigned to the 44th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The footage shows how this type of military equipment comes under Russian artillery fire. “Once discovered, the unprotected tank became an easy target for a series of artillery strikes, which were aimed at it with increasing precision,” the article states.

The publication admits that the German Leopard 1A5 are the most unprotected tanks participating in the Ukrainian conflict, and their destruction is inevitable. However, even in such conditions, the first unit was destroyed too quickly.

Earlier, columnist David Ax, in an article for Forbes magazine, noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent Leopard 1A5 tanks to the front without additional protection. Because of their 70mm armor, they are the most vulnerable type of military equipment in the Ukrainian conflict, he said.