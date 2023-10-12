Marochko: in the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned several strongholds

In the Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left several strongholds. This was announced by a military expert, retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko, reports RIA News.

In the Sinkovka-Petropavlovka section, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers had to leave several strongholds due to regular attacks by the Russian army. At the same time, most of the Ukrainian units have lost their combat effectiveness; they are now being supplemented with personnel from the mobilized ones.

Earlier, Marochko said that a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, consisting of foreign mercenaries, had left Kharkov. It was based in an educational institution.