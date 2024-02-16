Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. He explained his decision with a plan to transfer units to defense, “based on the operational situation that has developed around the city.”

The military commander added that the units left Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and for the sake of preserving the lives and health of the fighters. Now, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained a foothold in more favorable positions.

We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain our positions. We will return Avdiivka anyway Alexander Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are faced with a shell famine

The commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, clarified the reasons why the decision was made to surrender Avdeevka. The general called withdrawal the only correct decision, given the constant bombing of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. Another reason cited was the lack of shells, when for every one Ukrainian shell there are ten Russian ones. “The encirclement was not allowed, the personnel were withdrawn, our soldiers took up defensive positions at certain lines,” he summarized.

Earlier, a senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of one of the companies of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), who was captured in Avdievka, said that his unit had lost half of its personnel. At this company, Canadian mercenaries were assigned, they survived. The prisoner also said that, besides him, there were only four officers in the company – three as platoon commanders and a political officer. “They just took people and sent them with a hodgepodge [в Авдеевку]”, he said. When asked about the whereabouts of the battalion commander, the company commander grinned and said that he was sitting in Pokrovsk, 20 kilometers from the front line and “of course he doesn’t go to the front line.”

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Avdiivka was considered a harbinger of new defeats for Ukraine

The American publication The Hill noted that the transfer of Avdeevka to the control of the Russian army itself will not bring Moscow a serious advantage, but will provide an opportunity to launch a further offensive in the Donbass. The victory at Avdiivka is symbolic for Russia, as, for example, the liberation of Bakhmut and the repulsion of a major Ukrainian offensive in the summer and fall of last year, the article notes.

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, expressed a different point of view, pointing out that Avdiivka is of operational importance for both sides. In his opinion, after withdrawing from the city, the Ukrainian army will lose control of the area around Donetsk and will give Russian troops the opportunity to “build logistics corridors to supply most of the front.”

Photo: Libkos/AP

Earlier, a high-ranking Pentagon representative, on condition of anonymity, said that the United States considers Avdiivka a harbinger of new defeats for Ukraine without American help. According to her, Washington realizes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are running out of ammunition and other critical resources to fight for Avdiivka. “We see this as a harbinger of what will happen if we don’t get additional funding.” [для Киева]. (…) There will be many other points on the front line where the troops will run out of supplies,” she stated, summing up that if the US Congress does not decide to allocate $60 billion to Ukraine, “the Ukrainians will have no chance in confrontation with Russian army.”