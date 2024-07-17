Balitsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces launched two strikes on electrical substations in Zaporizhia Oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have carried out two strikes on electrical substations in the Zaporizhia region. This was reported by the region’s governor, Yevhen Balitsky, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the first strike was in the Tokmak municipal district, which caused an oil leak. Power outages are observed in 65 settlements of the district. The second strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was on a substation in the Kamensko-Dniprovsky municipal district, where 15 settlements are experiencing problems with power supply.

He added that power engineers have begun restoring damaged electrical networks and are also considering backup power supply schemes. Balitsky noted that access to electricity for most consumers will be restored within 24 hours.

Earlier, there were reports of damage to infrastructure facilities in the part of Zaporizhia Oblast controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.