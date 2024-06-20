15 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over six regions of the Russian Federation, including six over Adygea

On the night of Thursday, June 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) released drones in seven regions of Russia – Adygea, Krasnodar Territory, Tambov, Bryansk, Rostov, Belgorod and Oryol regions. In Adygea and the Tambov region, oil refineries came under attack – fires started there. In Kuban, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone completely destroyed a residential building.

Air defense systems, according to the Ministry of Defense, shot down six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Adygea, three each over the Bryansk region and the Krasnodar region, and one more each over the Rostov, Belgorod and Oryol regions. A total of 15 drones were destroyed in these six regions. It was not officially reported how many drones tried to attack the Tambov region.

An explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Tambov region

Early this morning there was a bang and a tank fire on the territory of the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky municipal district of the Tambov region. The incident was allegedly caused by a UAV Maxim EgorovGovernor of the Tambov region

The explosion at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky municipal district was followed by a powerful fire. According to the head of the Tambov region, Maxim Egorov, no one was injured due to the UAV attack.

Footage from the fire scene was also published online. They show black plumes of smoke and flames from the fire. According to unofficial data, at least three kamikaze drones tried to attack the Platonovskaya oil depot.

Near Tambov, in addition, the remains of a drone that exploded in the air were discovered. In the region, the authorities are taking all measures to ensure security, the Tambov governor assured.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit an oil depot in Adygea for the first time

In May, the head of the republic Murat Kumpilov reported about the only attempt by Ukraine to attack the region – then a drone fell in the village of Pseituk.

On June 20, an oil depot caught fire in the village of Enem, Takhtamukay district. The fire caused by the attack has already been extinguished; its area was about 400 square meters. According to the head of the region, no one was injured, there is no threat to local residents. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Eyewitnesses filmed the moment of a powerful explosion at a burning oil depot. A pop is heard on it, after which a ball of flame appears. The fire, judging by the footage of the first minutes after the attack, spread throughout the refinery instantly.

In Kuban, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone completely destroyed a residential building

At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a private house in Slavyansk-on-Kuban – a drone fell on it. Doctors were unable to save the local resident.

“I offer my deepest and sincere condolences to family and friends. Gave instructions to the head of the Slavyansky district to provide all necessary assistance to the family,” wrote Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev.

A jet drone tried to attack the Oryol region

As Governor Andrei Klychkov clarified, injuries and destruction were avoided. According to him, the drone was hit by electronic warfare forces (EW). The head of the region did not specify what the target of the aircraft was.

In the Rostov region, they have been extinguishing a fire at an oil depot following an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the third day

Ukraine attacked oil tanks in the city of Azov on the night of June 18. According to unofficial data, then the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched four drones in the Rostov region. The fire at the tanks was contained only a day later. According to the latest data, the fire area has increased to 6.3 thousand square meters. It is still being extinguished.