The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a series of attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of installed capacity. The station's press service reported that the dome of the sixth power unit of the Zaporizhia NPP was attacked; at the time of the attack, a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was at the station. Rosatom said three people were injured in the attacks.

On the afternoon of April 7, the press service of the Zaporozhye NPP reported that the APU hit the dome of the 6th power unit. The statement said that there was no critical damage or casualties, and no threats of violating safety limits were recorded.

Thus, it was reported that there was a normal background radiation on the territory of the station.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

In turn, the Rosatom state corporation reported that after the APU strike, three station employees were injured, one of them is in serious condition. The press service also provided details of the strikes. According to them, on April 7 at 11:38 a Ukrainian drone attacked the area adjacent to the canteen – as a result of this attack, station employees were injured. Half an hour later, the drones hit the cargo port area, then the dome of the sixth power unit.

The IAEA responded to the shelling of the Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA experts said they were informed of the drone attack on the Zaporizhia NPP. “This detonation is consistent with IAEA observations,” they said in a statement.

Rosatom, in turn, called on the agency to urgently respond to what happened and condemn the attempt to escalate around the plant.

Related materials:

This is the second attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Zaporizhzhya NPP in the last three days. On Friday, April 5, it was reported that the Ukrainian side attacked the station using drones. The strike hit the cargo port and nitrogen-oxygen station number two. The press service of Zaporizhzhya NPP emphasized that these strikes could affect the further operation of the station.