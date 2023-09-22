Razvozhaev reported damage to the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building in Sevastopol due to an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol. The head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this.

Fragments from the rocket fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. Authorities asked residents not to approach rocket debris if they were found and to call emergency services.

Residents of Sevastopol were warned about a new possible missile attack on the city, but then the alarm was canceled

Please do not travel to the city center. Don’t leave buildings. Everyone who is near the fleet headquarters should proceed to shelters at the sound of a siren Mikhail Razvozhaevhead of Sevastopol

According to the head of the city, employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene, and reserve equipment is being used to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack. Ambulances are on their way to the scene of the emergency; debris is scattered over hundreds of meters. The consequences of the missile attack were filmed.

After the missile and aviation threat in the city was lifted, Razvozhaev called on residents not to travel to the city center, clarifying that the roads there were blocked for special events.

Air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on the city

By message The Ministry of Defense failed to save one serviceman. Due to the missile attack, the historical building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters was damaged, the military department confirmed.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported new data according to which one soldier went missing as a result of the attack. The defense department did not specify whether we are talking about the same person.

Some of the objects shot down over Crimea turned out to be cruise missiles

“Cruise missiles were shot down by air defense forces over the territory of the Republic of Crimea. Stay calm and trust only official sources of information,” reported Head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov.

According to Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, one of the missiles was shot down by an air defense system in the Bakhchisarai area. As a result of falling debris, the grass caught fire.

A smoke screen was raised over the Crimean Bridge

Along the Crimean Bridge suspended movement of vehicles. In addition, in the bay of Sevastopol temporarily stopped sea ​​passenger transport work.

The authorities also published a memo that described the procedure in case of receiving air raid warning messages on television and radio.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

No civilian infrastructure was damaged

After the attack on the fleet headquarters, a fire started there, Razvozhaev said. Preliminary, civil infrastructure didn’t receive damage.

People who were passing by the headquarters at the time of the strike were not injured, the head of the city clarified. “Even broken glass has not been recorded yet,” he noted and emphasized that the door-to-door inspection continues.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces twice tried to strike the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet

The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet is located in the center of Sevastopol near many civilian facilities. In July 2022, a drone tried to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, then five headquarters employees were injured, and windows in the building were broken. A month later – in August – a drone flew into the roof of the headquarters. It could not be shot down because the device was flying low.